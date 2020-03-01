Syria, Libya discuss bilateral relations, means to reactivate them in different domains

Damascus, SANA- Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Sunday received an official Libyan delegation co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul-Rahman al-Ahiresh and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister at the Libyan Government, Abdul-Hadi al-Hawaij.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the bilateral relations between the two countries and means to reactivate them in different domains in a way that meets the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and the historic relations binding them, and ensures the continued coordination for facing the similar pressures and challenges that target them, on top the Turkish outrageous aggression against the sovereignty of both countries and their independence and the foreign interference in their internal affairs.

The Foreign and Expatriates Minister underlined the great importance paid by Syria to its relations with the brothers in Libya due to the special status of this relation according to the Syrians.

He affirmed that the circumstances and challenges facing the two countries prove today more than ever that these relations should be in their best status in order to face the foreign ambitions, on top of which in the current time, the Turkish aggression on both the brotherly countries and what it poses of threat against their sovereignty and against the Pan-Arab security.

Minister al-Moallem reviewed the latest field developments in the domain of combating terrorism which is backed by foreign parties, on top the Turkish regime, asserting that Syria will continue to combat this terrorism till restoring security and safety to all of its territories and till the withdrawal of all the occupying and illegitimate foreign forces which violate the Syrian sovereignty and usurp the resources of the Syrian people and impose policies that threaten Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Al-Moallem underlined the importance of coordination between the two countries in the field of combating terrorism in a way that serves the national and Pan-Arab interests of both countries.

The Libyan delegation, for its part, expressed the happiness of the Libyan people over the advance achieved by Syria in its war against terrorism and in its standing in the face of the terrorist groups which are backed by Turkey and others, hailing the achieved triumphs and the security which has prevailed across the Syrian territories thanks to the steadfastness and determination of the Syrian people, army and leadership.

The Libyan delegation also reviewed the latest developments of the situations in Libya, particularly the Turkish ambitions there, and sending thousands of mercenaries to Libya, in addition to the attempts to undermine its unity and territorial integrity, and to violate its sovereignty by Turkey and other states which want to usurp its resources.

Members of the delegation also stressed the determination of the Libyans to face the foreign interferences and ambitions till restoring the situations to normality and till realizing the aspired-for security and prosperity.

Following the meeting, a memo of understanding was signed between the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry and the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding the reopening of headquarters of diplomatic missions and the consulate and coordinating the two countries’ stances at the international and regional forums, particularly in standing in the face of the Turkish interference and aggression against the two countries and exposing its expansionist and colonial policies, in addition to enhancing cooperation in all spheres.

In a statement to journalists following the meeting, al-Moallem affirmed that talks between the two sides were fruitful aimed at coordinating to confront challenges facing the two countries, including terrorism, mercenaries, and Turkish aggression and reflecting the determination of the two peoples to save the two countries from all of those.

Al-Moallem pointed out to diplomatic relations will be resumed temporarily in each Damascus and Benghazi till opening the Syrian Embassy in Tripoli soon.

For his part, al-Hawaij affirmed the importance of resuming the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries, the two governments and the two brotherly peoples who are facing common challenges.

He indicated that the memo of understanding signed today includes 46 joint cooperation agreements between the two countries and it will be applied directly.

Shaza/Ruaa al-Jazaeri