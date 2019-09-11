Syria strongly condemns Netanyahu’s declaration on intention to annex Palestinian territories in West Bank to Zionist entity  

Damascus, SANA- Syria strongly condemned the declaration of the Zionist entity’s prime minister on his intention to annex Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank to the Zionist entity, affirming that this comes in the context of the expansionist nature of the occupation’s entity and in a new step in the aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people and the attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

A source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA on Wednesday “The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the declaration of the occupation entity’s prime minister on his intention to annex Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank to the Zionist entity in a flagrant violation of the international legitimacy and its resolutions with regard to the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The source added that Netanyahu’s declaration comes in the context of the expansionist nature of the occupation entity and in a new step in the aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people and the attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause which the “Deal of the Century” constitutes one of their manifestations with collusion and effective participation of the US administration whose hostility to the Arab nation and its conspiracies against its rights, interests and future have become very clear.

The source went on saying that Syria renews its full standing by the Palestinian people in their struggle to restore their legitimate rights and to liberate their territories from the clutches of the occupation and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, and it asserts that the current Arab status quo has enabled the occupation entity to go forwards in its continued aggression against the Arab nation, and that some Arabs who rush and promote for the free normalization with this entity bear the historical responsibility for its rogue behavior, affirming that the choice of resistance and steadfastness only will preserve the Arab rights and will defend the present of the nation and guarantee its future.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri