Israeli occupation forces arrest ten Palestinians, among them a girl, in West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, SANA- Israeli occupation forces on Sunday arrested ten Palestinians in several areas in the West Bank.

Palestinian Wafa news agency said that the occupation forces broke into Qalqilya city and Dura town in Hebron and Dheisheh Camp and Beit Fajjar town in Bethlehem and Nazlat Zeid village in Jenin, and arrested ten Palestinians among them a 18-year-old girl.

Earlier, a Palestinian was injured by bullets fired by the Israeli occupation forces while they were breaking into Qalqilya.

Manar/ Hala Zain